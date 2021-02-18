KYTC District 3 crews working to clear roads after round 3 of a winter storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews battled the third wave of winter storms to hit our area overnight. Crews from District 3 estimated that around two to four inches of snow fell overnight.

Side roads vs main roads as of 2am. Hats off to @KYTCDistrict3 for getting the main road pretty clear. Take things slow if you have to travel this morning. pic.twitter.com/IgT2f9bQ6o — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 18, 2021

The newly fallen snow recovered roads the department had cleared.

Road crews worked throughout the night and continue to work throughout the morning. Motorists should expect most routes to be covered or partially covered depending on the area.

This is US 68 Veteran’s Memorial in Bowling Green at 5 am. A convey of KYTC snowplows are just ahead plowing what they can. When the sun comes up we expect to make even more progress. #kywx pic.twitter.com/lrv4WwjRQ0 — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 18, 2021

I-65 has the right lane pretty clear and the middle lane is expected to be clear soon. Ramps are partially clear with ice spots.

Crews began making progress once the snowfall rate began to slow down. According to KYTC District 3 the focus continues to be mainly priority A routes with some priority B routes being plowed. To see a list of the routes click here.

I-65 has the right lane clear and flowing well throughout the District. The middle lane is almost clear and it expected to be soon. This is I-65 at exit 26 in Bowling Green at 3:30 am. #kywx pic.twitter.com/bdJ5obHCPQ — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 18, 2021

It is expected once the sun comes up progress will pick up even further. If motorists have to be out it is advised they adjust driving behavior, slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

The District 3 social media accounts will have information on conditions in each county in the District posted throughout the winter storm. District 3 is on Twitter at KYTCDistrict3 and on Facebook at KYTCDistrict3.

