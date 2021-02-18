One More Very Cold Day, then a Warmup!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our latest Winter Storm is coming to an end after dumping a general 2-5″ of snow across South-Central KY! The snow and ice goes nowhere into Friday, but hang in there: A warming trend is on the way!

Thursday night through Saturday morning looks dry but VERY cold! Highs will be only in the 20s Friday with single digit lows Friday night. We’ll finally see some warming for the weekend as temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday afternoon for the first time in over a week! Sunday will see highs back in the 40s, but with clouds increasing as Sunday night through Monday morning could see some rain showers move through the region. After that, things get even warmer as highs in the 50s show up in the forecast! What may feel like the beach will only be “seasonable” for south-central Kentucky as we’ve been under the influence of arctic air for several days now!

Long range computer models do indicate that things will be near or slightly above average for temperatures while moisture will be above normal for this time of the year. With the recent snowpack in the region, we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next few weeks as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts. Stay tuned with the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky on 13 News on the air, on the web and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, very cold. A few morning flurries. High 28, Low 9, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 36, Low 23, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 47, Low 35, winds S-12

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 31

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (1913)

Record Low: -7 (1958)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.85″ (-0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 5.87″ (-0.31″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

