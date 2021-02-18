Advertisement

Preventing pipes from freezing

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reminding everyone that winter weather can freeze your pipes.

Christy Twyman with BGMU says the number one thing people can do is open the cabinet door from underneath your sink, especially those on the outside walls of your home.

“If you’ll open those up at night and let the heat get through the pipes. It helps them stay warm. And then if you could keep your faucet dripping just a little, you don’t have to let it run full force. But if you just let it drip a little bit, it’ll really help keep the water flow going through there and it will prevent freezing.”

Twyman adds that you should make sure you don’t have any hoses hooked up to spigots.

If your pipes happen to freeze, call a licensed plumber to help.

