Advertisement

Scottsville Police Department asking residents to stay home, roads are dangerous

Scottsville Police Department asking residents to stay home, roads are dangerous.
Scottsville Police Department asking residents to stay home, roads are dangerous.(none)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -As of 6 a.m. the Scottsville Police Department stated that the roads in Scottsville are treacherous and extremely dangerous to travel.

They are asking residents to please stay home and off the roadways if possible.

For further road condition information call 5-1-1 or you can call 1-866-737-3767.

**Update for 2-18-21 @ 6AM** ⚠️⚠️Roads are treacherous and extremely dangerous to travel.⚠️⚠️ ‼️PLEASE stay home, and...

Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in effect
MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

Latest News

Tracking more winter weather today!
FIRST ALERT - Light snow and freezing drizzle lingers into Thursday!
Kaley Skaggs with Edmonson County Road Conditions
Kaley Skaggs with Edmonson County Road Conditions
Two Freds on a Sled
Two Freds on a Sled
Update on Road Conditions with KYTC District 4
Update on Road Conditions with KYTC District 4