Scottsville Police Department asking residents to stay home, roads are dangerous.

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -As of 6 a.m. the Scottsville Police Department stated that the roads in Scottsville are treacherous and extremely dangerous to travel.

They are asking residents to please stay home and off the roadways if possible.

For further road condition information call 5-1-1 or you can call 1-866-737-3767.

