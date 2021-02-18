Advertisement

Semi truck blocks road in Morgantown overnight

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Chief of Police for Morgantown, road conditions overnight became hazardous. The department handled a semi truck partially blocking South Main Street in front of the high school.

Office of the Chief: Giles Taylor ROAD REPORT: Conditions are dangerous! We still have a semi partially blocking...

Posted by Giles Taylor PD on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

They are asking the public to use extreme caution on all highways and city streets in Morgantown as they are slick and treacherous.

Chief Giles Taylor added that the city maintenance is working to clear them as soon as possible. Chief Taylor asks you to stay home if travel is not absolutely necessary.

