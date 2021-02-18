South Central Kentucky priest from Myanmar urges for unity during political turmoil in his native country

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A priest at Holy Spirit Catholic Church is urging the Burmese community to stay united during this time of uncertainty in their home country of Myanmar.

Father Steve Lalte whose home country is Myanmar, to most known as Burma is urging for awareness and unity as the country continues to be ruled by the military.

At the beginning of this month, a military coup overthrew the government and arrested several political leaders.

“My fellow brothers and sisters, just like all of you, I’m concerned about what is going on, and I do pray a lot about this. And I do pray for peace and prosperity, I want all of you to know that what we have right now is each other, because we don’t have the system that will support us, especially for the people out there. We don’t have any officials who would be with us, in my native country. Truth prevails and I hope that there will be no violence along the way, or pray that, that you have peace in your heart, even as you work for justice.”

