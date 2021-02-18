Advertisement

South Central Kentucky priest from Myanmar urges for unity during political turmoil in his native country

By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A priest at Holy Spirit Catholic Church is urging the Burmese community to stay united during this time of uncertainty in their home country of Myanmar.

Father Steve Lalte whose home country is Myanmar, to most known as Burma is urging for awareness and unity as the country continues to be ruled by the military.

At the beginning of this month, a military coup overthrew the government and arrested several political leaders.

“My fellow brothers and sisters, just like all of you, I’m concerned about what is going on, and I do pray a lot about this. And I do pray for peace and prosperity, I want all of you to know that what we have right now is each other, because we don’t have the system that will support us, especially for the people out there. We don’t have any officials who would be with us, in my native country. Truth prevails and I hope that there will be no violence along the way, or pray that, that you have peace in your heart, even as you work for justice.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder
People gather at 'hospital hill' Wednesday afternoon
‘Hospital Hill’ a popular destination for sledding after winter storm
People enjoy the winter weather at hospital hill Wednesday
Going sledding? Here are some tips to stay safe while enjoying the snow
Fatal crash in BG
Fatal crash in BG
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder