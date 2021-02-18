Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic updates for Columbia and Glasgow

T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health releases updates for the COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Columbia and Glasgow.

UPDATE #1:

Due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions, the COVID vaccine clinic scheduled at T.J. Health Columbia on Friday, February 19th has been postponed to Friday, February 26th.

They will double the number of doses given that day to 600. In order to accommodate the additional patients and to provide for safe social distancing, the vaccine clinic will be held at the V.F.W. Building at 500 Greenhills Road in Columbia. Patients already scheduled for 2/19 will keep their original appointment time on 2/26 at the new location.

They are continuing to call those on the extensive waiting list to schedule the additional appointments that are now available on that date.

SUMMARY:

·         New Date: February 26, 2021

·         New Time: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

·         New Location:  V.F.W. Building; 500 Greenhills Road, Columbia

·         Number of Vaccines: 600 by appointment only (we will call patients on our waiting to schedule their appointments)

UPDATE #2:

The Vaccine Clinic that was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 18 in Glasgow was postponed to this Saturday. However, due to weather conditions across the state, they did not receive their allotment of vaccine for this clinic, so it is postponed until a future date that is to be determined.  They will share more information about the new date as soon as details are available.

