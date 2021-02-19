12.5 percent of Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) visited several COVID-19 vaccine sites Friday, including the Kroger Regional site in Bowling Green at Greenwood Mall which opened last week.

As of Thursday, Governor Beshear said that Kroger has the administered over 2,300 doses at the Bowling Green site over the course of three days.

“It is going to take time before everybody can be vaccinated. But these sites are going to help us ramp up our speed,” said Beshear.

Alongside local public officials, Beshear said while the focus now is vaccinating individuals ages 70 and up, he expects phase 1c to begin in March. However, the priority for that group will begin with individuals ages 60 and up FIRST.

“I hope in Kentucky that everybody who wants their first dose of the vaccine is able to get it by June. And we’re hoping to do that. But right now, it only looks like if it’s not June, it’s a couple more weeks past that,” said Beshear.

The vaccine site in Bowling Green is one of soon to be nearly 300 across the commonwealth.

“This gives us time to ramp up for when we get that we hope huge supply. We think a lots come in at the end of March. And then certainly we’ve been promised a lot by the end of June, that we are ready for it.”

Beshear adds the goal of all these new sites popping up is to build infrastructure to be able to administer hundreds of thousands of vaccines daily when the supply is increased.

“That brings me to the main concern that we now face, which is supply, supply and supply. Two weeks ago, the state would have been able to administer about 250,000 vaccinations a week, we are now well over that capability,” he said.

While he sported two masks today, Beshear said he wouldn’t anticipate enacting a double mask mandate.

“It is mainly about having an effective mass. Now, obviously, if you have two masks, you have multiple layers, and so it’s more effective,” said Beshear. “The mask mandate is the most effective tool that we have in fighting COVID. And we’re gonna make sure we don’t lift that too soon.”

Beshear says that around 12.5 percent of the state has been vaccinated at this point and he is hoping that supply continues to increase from the federal government

