Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old arrested for stealing a vehicle from a local business

Justin McKinney
Justin McKinney(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says on Friday morning, a suspicious vehicle was found on Plum Springs Road. The vehicle was registered to B & R Electrical on Kelly Road, where it was discovered that there was damage to the fence behind the building. The sheriff’s department says it was obvious that a vehicle had driven through the gate.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they spoke to Justin McKinney, 18, of Bowling Green at a home on Plum Springs Road. McKinney was also identified through video footage from the business. He was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto - $500 Or More But Under $10,000 and Criminal Mischief - 2nd Degree.

The Sheriff’s Department says the theft of commercial and farm vehicles, as well as thefts from new construction homes, have been on the rise in Warren County in the past few months. They ask that you report any suspicious activity or vehicles you may see in the county to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Hospital Hill trash following sledding.
Hospital Hill littered with items left behind by sledders
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder

Latest News

Texas Power Outages
Texas Power Outages
Gov. Beshear at Kroger's Bowling Green COVID vaccine site
Governor Beshear visits regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowling Green
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Health Pavilion operating hours for February 19
Cagle admitted to setting fire to a room after being upset with his girlfriend.
Man arrested after room fire at the Wingate Hotel