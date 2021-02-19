Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old arrested for stealing a vehicle from a local business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says on Friday morning, a suspicious vehicle was found on Plum Springs Road. The vehicle was registered to B & R Electrical on Kelly Road, where it was discovered that there was damage to the fence behind the building. The sheriff’s department says it was obvious that a vehicle had driven through the gate.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they spoke to Justin McKinney, 18, of Bowling Green at a home on Plum Springs Road. McKinney was also identified through video footage from the business. He was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto - $500 Or More But Under $10,000 and Criminal Mischief - 2nd Degree.

The Sheriff’s Department says the theft of commercial and farm vehicles, as well as thefts from new construction homes, have been on the rise in Warren County in the past few months. They ask that you report any suspicious activity or vehicles you may see in the county to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

