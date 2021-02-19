A cold but sunny end to a busy week in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an active week in weather for south-central Kentucky, today is the start to relatively quiet weather in the region with a NICE warmup in the days to come!

Today we are seeing cold conditions, but clouds moving out of the area to bring in some warm sunshine! (WBKO)

Clouds are moving out of south-central Kentucky and behind them are cold and clear conditions! Low temperatures Friday morning plummeted to the single digits to near zero in spots! Wind chills through the morning will be in the single digits as brisk northwest winds will be between 5-15 miles per hour through the day. Highs will be only in the 20s Friday with plentiful sunshine and a few high thin clouds. The frigid air stays one more night as we expect single digit lows Friday night into Saturday morning, which will keep some areas icy or partially snow covered. We’ll finally see some warmer air for the weekend as temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday afternoon for the first time in over a week! Sunday will see highs back in the 40s, but with clouds increasing as Sunday night through Monday morning could see some rain showers move through the region. After that, things get even warmer as highs in the 50s show up in the forecast! What may feel like the beach will only be “seasonable” for south-central Kentucky as we’ve been under the influence of arctic air for several days now!

Long range computer models do indicate that things will be near or slightly above average for temperatures while moisture will be above normal for this time of the year. With the recent snowpack in the region, we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next few weeks as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts. Stay tuned with the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky on 13 News on the air, on the web and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 30. Low 9. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 36. Low 23. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. High 47. Low 35. Winds S at 12 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (2018)

Record Low Today: -7 (2015)

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 5:30 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 89)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 31

Yesterday’s Low: 20

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.85″ (-0.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

