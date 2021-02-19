BIG Warming This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, although temperatures remained cold. The frigid air stays one more night as we expect single digit lows Friday night into Saturday morning, which will keep some areas icy or partially snow covered. But a warming trend that began Friday afternoon will carry over through the weekend!

Temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday afternoon for the first time in over a week! Sunday will see highs pushing 50, but with clouds increasing as rain showers move through the region Sunday night into Monday morning. After that, things get even warmer as highs soaring well into the 50s Tuesday, even pushing 60 Wednesday. What may feel like the beach will only be “seasonable” for south-central Kentucky as we’ve been under the influence of arctic air for several days now!

Long range computer models do indicate that things will be near or slightly above average for temperatures while moisture will be above normal for this time of the year. With the recent snowpack in the region, we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next few weeks as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts. Stay tuned with the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky on 13 News on the air, on the web and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 36, Low 21, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Sun giving way to clouds, breezy and much warmer. High 50, Low 37, winds S-14

MONDAY: Morning showers, then clearing. High 43, Low 30, winds W-9

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 32

Today’s Low: 12

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 76 (2018)

Record Low: -7 (2015)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.85″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 5.87″ (-0.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

