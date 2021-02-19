Bowling Green-Warren County officials celebrate regional vaccine site.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several local officials were in attendance Friday at the regional vaccine site in Bowling Green to celebrate its opening.

Mayor Todd Alcott took time to thank all frontline and healthcare workers who have dedicated countless hours to help the community throughout the pandemic. He also is asking the community to remain patient when it comes to making appointments to get vaccinated.

“I asked that our community, be patient, to follow the protocols to go to the websites to make your appointments and come when it’s available. I pray that no vaccination goes wasted. So thank you to all of you. Thank you to our frontline workers. Thank you to our national guard. It’s a complete community project and we are coming together,” said Mayor Alcott.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon was also in attendance and added that this vaccine site will be important for our community.

“Certainly, this is an initiative that is a game-changer for our community and for our region of Kentucky. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it and how much all the people of Warren County appreciate it. Also want to say on behalf of our local health care providers that they appreciate it because they are they have been doing a heroic job over the last couple of months,” said Buchanon.

District 20 state representative Patti Minter was also in attendance. Minter stated that she has yet to receive her COVID-19 vaccine and will be waiting until it is her turn.

“I promise you when it is my turn, I am going to be proud to come down here. I will be here getting my shot of hope. I will urge everyone I know to do that. Because when we do that, that we will all get back to what we want, which may not be the old normal, but it is a new normal that I hope will be better,” said Rep. Minter.

Governor Andy Beshear was also in attendance.

