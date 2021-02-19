Community members clean up Hospital Hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Thursday following sledding adventures on Hospital Hill, the area had been left completely littered.

Sledding is fun but so is picking up after yourself. This was the scene at Hospital Hill in Bowling Green from early this morning. Many items left behind... pic.twitter.com/hlBHwliraT — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) February 18, 2021

Friday morning however the view was a completely different picture. Servpro in Bowling Green drove up to the hill to clean it all themselves and was surprised to find that there wasn’t much trash left to pick up.

“We just wanted to kind of help out. We are a locally owned and family-owned business and we understand how crazy these times can be and just wanted to give back to the community. Luckily someone had beat us here to it so we kind of just walked around and picked up the little trash that was left and checked on the park and the Pavillion,” said Michael-Ann Burris, production manager Servpro Warren County.

Burris added that she was happy that community members took action to clean up.

“I mean it is awesome to see that the people of Bowling Green are pitching in to help out when our city officials are so busy with the snow and ice and taking good care of us. It makes me proud to be from this area and to work for this area,” Burris added.

Thank you to the community members who took the time to clean up Hospital Hill.

