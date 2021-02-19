Advertisement

Community members clean up Hospital Hill

Community cleans Hospital Hill.
Community cleans Hospital Hill.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Thursday following sledding adventures on Hospital Hill, the area had been left completely littered.

Friday morning however the view was a completely different picture. Servpro in Bowling Green drove up to the hill to clean it all themselves and was surprised to find that there wasn’t much trash left to pick up.

“We just wanted to kind of help out. We are a locally owned and family-owned business and we understand how crazy these times can be and just wanted to give back to the community. Luckily someone had beat us here to it so we kind of just walked around and picked up the little trash that was left and checked on the park and the Pavillion,” said Michael-Ann Burris, production manager Servpro Warren County.

Burris added that she was happy that community members took action to clean up.

“I mean it is awesome to see that the people of Bowling Green are pitching in to help out when our city officials are so busy with the snow and ice and taking good care of us. It makes me proud to be from this area and to work for this area,” Burris added.

Thank you to the community members who took the time to clean up Hospital Hill.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Hospital Hill trash following sledding.
Hospital Hill littered with items left behind by sledders
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Glasgow police arrested James D Shaw on drug charges (AP)
Glasgow Police arrest man on multiple drug charges

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,993 new COVID-19 cases; decrease in positivity rate
Bowling Green-Warren County officials celebrate regional vaccine site.
Bowling Green-Warren County officials celebrate regional vaccine site
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the...
State Farm presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $10,000 grant
Kelly Brown says the inside of her home got down to 37 degrees and a broken pipe has left her...
Texas resident shares personal experience of losing electricity, water