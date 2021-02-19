COVID-19 vaccinations available starting next week at the Med Center in Albany

ALBANY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center in Albany is now a regional vaccination location by the Kentucky Governor’s office, and they will provide COVID-19 vaccines for people eligible in Phases 1a and 1b.

The vaccinations will be held at the Welcome Center of Clinton County, and are by appointment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Phase 1a includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and healthcare personnel. Phase 1b includes anyone 70 or older, first responders, K-12 school personnel, and childcare workers.

If you are eligible as part of Phases 1a and 1b, you are asked to schedule a vaccine appointment by texting 606-387-3646, or email AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net.

Med Center Health will bill insurance companies for administration costs and individuals will not incur any costs, and the vaccine will be provided regardless of whether or not a person has insurance.

People requesting the vaccine have to be Kentucky residents, and a Kentucky’s driver license or form of identification is required.

Med Center Health asks for those that have already had COVID-19, to wait 90 days after recovering before getting the vaccine.

An appointment can’t be made by calling the Welcome Center of Clinton County or the Medical Center at Albany.

Scheduling will be done through email and text messaging.

Vaccines will also be given by appointment, and those with an appointment are asked not to arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment.

