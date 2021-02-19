Advertisement

Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes

On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal coming from South America. The shipment contained about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, which could have a street value of up to $2,822,400(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WBTV staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - Federal agents intercepted a shipment of $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes headed across the waters, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a news release.

On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal coming from South America. The shipment contained about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, which could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.

CBP Narcotic Detector Dog “Bico” was working incoming freight from Peru when he alerted to a large shipment of cereal headed to a private home in Hong Kong.

When officers opened the box to take a closer look, they saw the cereal contained white powder, and the flakes were coated with a grayish substance.

Officers tested the flakes and powder and found they contained cocaine.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie emphasized that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything imaginable.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” Gillespie said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Hospital Hill trash following sledding.
Hospital Hill littered with items left behind by sledders
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Glasgow police arrested James D Shaw on drug charges (AP)
Glasgow Police arrest man on multiple drug charges

Latest News

People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water
Staff sled around the neighborhood using a golf cart and kiddie pool.
Massey Spring Senior Living brings snow day to residents
Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary...
Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots
Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
12.5 percent of Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19 so far