Glasgow Police arrest man on multiple drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a drug complaint on Rachel Court.

According to Glasgow Police, officers searched the residence where they found digital scales, drug paraphernalia, a bag containing 22 grams of spice, another bag with four grams of spice, pills, and a large amount of cash.

James D. Shaw of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified.

A mugshot was not available.

