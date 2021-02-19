Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,993 new COVID-19 cases; decrease in positivity rate

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19, but said the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.89%.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor reported 1,993 new cases of the virus and 28 COVID-19 related deaths. Deaths included an 88-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man from Barren County and a 72-year-old man from Monroe County. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

