Governor Beshear visits regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Bowling Green.

“I want to thank Kroger for their continued support throughout this pandemic to assist and protect Kentuckians throughout our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle. The regional vaccination sites are just the latest example of how Kroger has stepped up, along with local officials and leaders in Western Kentucky, to make sure we get through this together.”

The Bowling Green site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A and 1B individuals in the region are encouraged to sign up for rolling, seven-day appointments at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Bowling Green regional vaccination site is located at:

Greenwood Mall (Former Sears Location) 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

The site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Kroger Health is excited to partner with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on this regional vaccination site. By the end of today, we will have already vaccinated 2,500 Kentuckians at this site alone. Our team of health professionals has been working diligently to provide a great experience for all those receiving the vaccine,” said Jeremy Crain, Health & Wellness Leader for the Kroger Nashville division. “We will continue to support Kentucky’s phased approach, focusing first on priority populations, and will remain committed to doing all we can to assist until all Kentuckians have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline. The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced the state is opening an additional 28 vaccination sites, for a total of 291 sites across the commonwealth.

“We are thankful for the leadership of Gov. Beshear, Commissioner Stack, and Secretary Gray. There is a sense of hope and enthusiasm with the announcement of additional regional sites,” said Matthew L. Hunt, Ed.D., District Director for the Barren River District Health Department. “We are grateful for the increased access points for the vaccine in south central Kentucky.”

Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon said, “We are so excited to have this Kroger health care clinic opening here in Bowling Green, and appreciate the partnership with Kroger and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. There was a great deal of work by a great many individuals and entities to bring this vaccination clinic site to fruition. We owe a great deal of gratitude to Gov. Beshear for his leadership and coordination with public health, emergency management and transportation crews, Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police.”

Judge/Executive Buchanon also thanked the county’s emergency management, county employees and the Greenwood Mall management.

Mike Sherrod, CEO of TriStar Greenview, also attended the event along with Connie Smith, president and chief executive officer of Med Center Health.

“Working closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and its Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, the Med Center Health system has administered over 23,000 COVID vaccines from phase 1A and 1B,” said Smith. “With over 7,000 requests remaining, the Kroger Regional Vaccination Site is a welcomed partner to our community. Added resources, such as Kroger programs, will help strengthen our continued efforts to defeat this deadly virus.”

