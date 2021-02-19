Ice storm restoration update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Even as 1,000 line technicians, tree-trimmers and mutual aid workers make progress on rebuilding the electrical infrastructure severely damaged in the succession of three winter storms in eight days, electric cooperatives in eastern and southeastern Kentucky are experiencing additional outages today.

After an initial decrease of total outage numbers Thursday morning to about 36,000 consumer-members without power, the tally for all affected co-ops has remained about 40,000 for most of the day.

As of 5pm, 41,329 co-op members are without power statewide.

In addition to some trees ultimately breaking from the stress of several days of heavy ice and snow, as the ice and snow melts from some tree limbs, the branches are “rebounding” or “snapping” back from the decreased weight and then breaking and coming down on power lines and causing outages.

Also complicating the restoration effort is the additional precipitation overnight and today, which dumped as much as six inches of snow in some co-op areas.

“As we feared, the scope and scale of the damage suggests a prolonged outage. If you are currently without power, it is advisable to prepare for days without service, with the likelihood that it will take more than a week to restore power to all members,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the statewide association which supports the locally owned and operated cooperatives. “As member-owned utilities, our cooperatives greatly appreciate the understanding of co-op consumer-members. Know we are working as quickly as we safely can.

”In addition to each co-op’s own crews and contractors, mutual aid crews from Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Indiana are also assisting with power restoration. With more crews responding today, the number of mutual aid crewmembers is now at 324 line technicians.

The recovery effort is boosted by an ample supply of electrical supplies from Kentucky-based United Utility Supply Cooperative.

Ahead of last week’s ice storm, UUS moved material from its other warehouses to Kentucky and placed key vendors on alert to be ready to bolster supplies.

UUS serves electric cooperatives in 17 states with a complete line of materials critical to the electric utility industry, such as transformers, conductor (electric wires), poleline hardware, grounding equipment, utility poles, tools, and safety supplies.

Even as recovery efforts progress, trees and power lines could still succumb to the accumulated ice, or “rebound” during thawing. Co-ops urge their members to avoid downed lines.

While indoors, those without power will turn their focus to staying warm.

If homes are not using a generator, keep warm air in and cool air out by not opening doors to unused rooms.

Do not open doors to the outdoors unless necessary.

Food safety is also important when there is a prolonged outage.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible, and eat perishable food first.

Keep food items in coolers and packed with ice to keep them from going bad if an outage lasts longer than a day.

Once the refrigerator reaches temperatures higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit, foods can become unsafe to eat.

To protect homes’ electrical equipment during an outage, turn off and unplug all unnecessary electronics or appliances.

This will keep equipment from being damaged by surges or spikes when the power returns.

Once an outage is over, there are still safety precautions to take.

Electrical power lines could still be down.

If you see downed power lines, do not touch them.

Call your local co-op or 911.

About Kentucky Electric Cooperatives

Kentucky’s electric cooperatives serve more than 1.5 million people—about 35% of the state’s population—in 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is the statewide association which provides representation before the General Assembly, Congress, and regulatory bodies; safety training; coordination of management training; and public relations support including publication of Kentucky Living magazine. Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is governed by a board consisting of one manager and one director from each of its 26 member systems and is headquartered in Louisville.

