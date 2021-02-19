Man arrested after room fire at the Wingate Hotel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is arrested after setting fire in a room at the Wingate Hotel.

Just before 7pm on Thursday, Bowling Green Police were dispatched to the Wingate Hotel on Greenwood Lane.

When officers arrived they were told the fire was contained to one room and the fire department located 57 year old John Cagle, in the room uninjured.

Cagle admitted to setting the fire due to being upset with his girlfriend, who was not on scene.

One room was damaged and no other guests were injured.

Cagle is charged with arson 1st Degree, 17 counts of wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief 1st Degree.

Cagle is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

