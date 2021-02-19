Massey Spring Senior Living brings snow day to residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green assisted living home is helping their seniors enjoy these snow days.

Massey Springs Senior Living put on several days of activities to take residents’ minds off the cold and recent hardships.

“They’ve just all been so cooped up so it was nice to see a smile on their faces, something else to kind of help them through being stuck through this quarantine,” says Resident Service Director Abby Coursey.

Among the activities were snow ball fights, making snow cream and the main attraction--sledding. The employees of Massey senior living hooked their sleds up to golf carts and pulled them up and down the neighborhood while residents watched from their windows.

“They just watched. Nobody was really excited about going out and doing it, but they enjoyed watching us do it,” Executive Director Leigh Mooneyhan says with a chuckle.

Resident Dot Graham was able to watch from her screened in porch. In her words, “We’re all in the same age group and that’s too old.”

Still, she says she was jealous because sledding is something she loves that brings back fond memories.

“I remember riding sleds up and down hills, especially up there at the old Hospital Hill,” Dot reminisces.

Executive Director Mooneyhan says the activities brought back these kinds of memories for lots of residents, especially those who grew up in the Bowling Green area.

This time around, Dot says her favorite part of the snow day was watching the staff “when they were laughing and having so much fun.”

When 13 News asked Dot if she wished she could’ve gone sledding, she responded with “Oh, yes.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.