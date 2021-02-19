Restaurants, food delivery services feel impact of winter storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you were snowed in earlier this week, you may have tried to get food delivered to your home. However, several restaurants and other food delivery services were forced to shut down or close early because of the icy conditions.

“This week’s been a little bit different,” Kim Williams said. Williams is a full-time delivery driver for Takeout Waiter in Bowling Green. Takeout Waiter is similar to services like Door Dash and Uber Eats, except it is locally owned and operated.

To learn more about Take Waiter you can download the app or click here. Because of the snow and ice, the owner of the food delivery service decided to not operate on Monday.

“We have excellent communication with the drivers, and we make sure that we are checking in with them every few minutes or I have them to tell me how the roads are looking, and it’s as soon as they start telling me that they’re unsafe, or they don’t feel comfortable. We shut the system down,” Tina Boling, the owner of Takeout Waiter, said.

The drivers do have the option to choose the hours that they deliver food, some opting not to work this week. Though the drivers who did choose to work after Monday have stayed busy, several restaurants in the area have closed or adjusted to have shorter hours.

“We’ve been really busy in the evening, which some days have been cut kind of short because the restaurants have closed early,” Williams said. She also mentioned that some restaurants have been out of certain foods because of supply chain issues due to the weather.

Jet’s Pizza is one restaurant that has been adjusting its hours throughout the week because of the winter weather. On Monday, they chose to not offer ‘delivery’ to keep their employees safe and off the roads.

“We’re looking at the areas that have been cleared off. A lot of the back roads have not. So, we are making sure that those are cleared off and it’s safe for them to go,” Betty Glenn, the marketing coordinator for Jet’s Pizza in Bowling Green, said.

However, that didn’t stop calls from coming in, and orders being placed. On Wednesday and Thursday, the restaurant only delivered to select places that were easily accessible to the main roads. Despite the restriction, pizza sales continued to climb for the restaurant.

“Yes, they have definitely made the calls and our sales are up for this week, even though we had shorter days that we’ve been in working,” Glenn explained. She said customers were pretty understanding that they were unable to offer delivery on those days.

Drivers like Kim Williams have taken extra precautions while delivering food in this weather. She said many customers will meet her outside.

“They run out to the door to greet you and run out to your car to make sure you don’t fall or things like that. So, they’ve been very friendly and happy to see us,” Williams said.

Williams went on to say it is always rewarding to be able to deliver food, especially during this time where people might not be able to get out like they normally would.

