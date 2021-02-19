UPDATE: Transmission line down in Grayson County causing significant power outages

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As of 7:25am just under 2600 outages are still being reported in the Grayson County area.

According to Kim Phelps with Warren RECC the outages were caused from a transmission line failure that is related to the inclement weather.

---

As of just after 6AM this morning there are over 7,000 power outages in the Grayson County area according to the Warren RECC outage map.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

