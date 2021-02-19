BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from State Farm.

State Farm presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $10,000 grant

Bowling Green, KY – Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from State Farm. The Good Neighbor Citizenship® Company Grants program will help Junior Achievement continue to provide essential programs on work-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to K-12 students throughout South Central Kentucky.

“Junior Achievement is very grateful to receive these vital funds at this time,” said Junior Achievement President Casey Birge. “Junior Achievement has continued to provide programs to students no matter where they are learning, be that in the classroom, at home through virtual platforms, or in a hybrid environment. We are proud of our strong partnership with State Farm Insurance and appreciate their commitment to the education of our youth.”

Junior Achievement applied for the funding to aid them in their goal of providing proven curricula to student participants, encouraging them to complete their formal K-12 education, consider additional career-focused education, and become valued employees in their desired careers.

On an annual basis, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky reaches almost 9,000 local students. These funds specifically will help provide programming support for 1,700 of those students.

“State Farm is proud to continue our financial support of Junior Achievement’s efforts in nine counties in South Central Kentucky,” said Judy McConkey, Corporate Responsibility Analyst for State Farm. “During these challenging times they are finding new ways to utilize this grant to help reach over 1,700 students to help them realize their dreams through economic empowerment.”

Through a greater understanding of local career options and employer expectations, Junior Achievement will create a pipeline of educated, skilled, and talented employees for companies in need of productive and successful team members within a global economy.

This is the fifth consecutive year Junior Achievement has received support from the State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship® Company Grants program.