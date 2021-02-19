Advertisement

Texas resident shares personal experience of losing electricity, water

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week millions of people have been left without power in Texas after a deadly blast of winter overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. Seven million in the state have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it.

AM Kentucky and Midday anchor Laura Rogers has a first cousin in McKinney, Texas who is among those affected.

”It has truly been a challenge for all of us here in Texas. We are certainly not accustomed to this weather. It’s sad. We are very inept at it,” said Kelly Brown, whose power has been restored but is currently without water thanks to a broken pipe. Brown spent a few days with a friend when loss of heat lead the temperature in her home to drop to 37 degrees. “That’s when I said I must leave. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Brown also shared pictures from her sister Jill’s home, where five pipes burst, causing the ceiling to collapse and water to pour through vents, leaving two inches of water in the floor. As for her own water woes, Brown said she managed to find one plumber able to do repairs for her fairly quickly. Others in her community are expecting it to be early March before much progress is made on restoration work.

Brown said several churches and community centers have opened their doors to those needing help, and the mayor of McKinney has been responsive to the needs of the less fortunate. “Neighbors have pulled together, as everyone in Texas knows, they are really friendly people. Just second to the folks in Kentucky.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Hospital Hill trash following sledding.
Hospital Hill littered with items left behind by sledders
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder

Latest News

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the...
State Farm presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $10,000 grant
Kelly Brown says the inside of her home got down to 37 degrees and a broken pipe has left her...
Texas resident shares personal experience of losing electricity, water
Justin McKinney
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old arrested for stealing a vehicle from a local business
Gov. Beshear at Kroger's Bowling Green COVID vaccine site
Governor Beshear visits regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowling Green