Texas resident shares personal experience of losing electricity, water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week millions of people have been left without power in Texas after a deadly blast of winter overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. Seven million in the state have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it.

AM Kentucky and Midday anchor Laura Rogers has a first cousin in McKinney, Texas who is among those affected.

”It has truly been a challenge for all of us here in Texas. We are certainly not accustomed to this weather. It’s sad. We are very inept at it,” said Kelly Brown, whose power has been restored but is currently without water thanks to a broken pipe. Brown spent a few days with a friend when loss of heat lead the temperature in her home to drop to 37 degrees. “That’s when I said I must leave. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Brown also shared pictures from her sister Jill’s home, where five pipes burst, causing the ceiling to collapse and water to pour through vents, leaving two inches of water in the floor. As for her own water woes, Brown said she managed to find one plumber able to do repairs for her fairly quickly. Others in her community are expecting it to be early March before much progress is made on restoration work.

Brown said several churches and community centers have opened their doors to those needing help, and the mayor of McKinney has been responsive to the needs of the less fortunate. “Neighbors have pulled together, as everyone in Texas knows, they are really friendly people. Just second to the folks in Kentucky.”

