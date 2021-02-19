Advertisement

T.J. Health Pavilion operating hours for February 19

T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The vaccine clinic for today at the T.J. Health Pavilion will be open as scheduled from 8AM to noon.

They will be administering SECOND doses of COVID-19 vaccines primarily to K-12 personnel and by appointment only.

The Health Pavilion says that they wanted to clear up the confusion due to clinic closures over the last week from inclement weather. They have additionally shared the post to Facebook.

Vaccine Clinic Update Friday's Vaccine Clinic at the T.J. Health Pavilion is still continuing as scheduled from 8...

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Hospital Hill trash following sledding.
Hospital Hill littered with items left behind by sledders
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder

Latest News

Cagle admitted to setting fire to a room after being upset with his girlfriend.
Man arrested after room fire at the Wingate Hotel
Today we are seeing cold conditions, but clouds moving out of the area to bring in some warm...
A cold but sunny end to a busy week in Kentucky!
Dress for the cold conditions we expect today!
FIRST ALERT - Cold end to the week with lingering winter storm impacts
Check out this Snow Volcano!
Check out this Snow Volcano!