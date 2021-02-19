T.J. Health Pavilion operating hours for February 19

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The vaccine clinic for today at the T.J. Health Pavilion will be open as scheduled from 8AM to noon.

They will be administering SECOND doses of COVID-19 vaccines primarily to K-12 personnel and by appointment only.

The Health Pavilion says that they wanted to clear up the confusion due to clinic closures over the last week from inclement weather. They have additionally shared the post to Facebook.

Vaccine Clinic Update Friday's Vaccine Clinic at the T.J. Health Pavilion is still continuing as scheduled from 8... Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.