UPDATE: Missing Hopkins County man found dead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police Post 2 say they are seeking the help of the public in attempting to identify the driver or company of a white 2018-2022 Freightliner Cascadia.

Police say evidence recovered from the scene indicates this vehicle is suspected to have struck missing Michael “Andrew” Dowd between 2/4/2021 and 2/7/2021, causing damage to the front passenger headlight assembly and hood.

Police say The incident occurred near the city of Nortonville, on the southbound side of Interstate 69, near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County, Kentucky. It is possible that the commercial vehicle driver did not realize they struck a pedestrian and may have suspected they struck an animal or object. Any commercial vehicle company with damage sustained, involving the replacement of the passenger headlight assembly and hood, are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kentucky State Police Post 2 say they were contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department around 1:00 AM on February 7, 2021. Police say they found a deceased male located off of the southbound lanes of travel of I-69 near the 103 mile marker.

Police say when KSP arrived on scene they confirmed the deceased male to be reported missing person Michael “Andrew” Dowd. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday February 8, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.

