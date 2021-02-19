Advertisement

Warren County Courthouse and County offices will open for February 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Courthouse and County offices will open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, and resume regular business hours.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon warns that though storms have moved on, for now, some roads are still being cleared, but most roads are safe to drive on now.

However, everyone should still be cautious while driving on the roads. Drivers are advised to leave their destinations early to give themselves plenty of time to arrive safely.

