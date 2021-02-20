BRDHD plans to vaccinate over 1,000 people this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department had to delay vaccinations over the past week due to winter weather. However, their COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SKyPAC got back on track Saturday.

Members of the community received the Moderna vaccine on Saturday and will return on March 20 for their second dose.

“We have not wasted any vaccines up to this point, we do not plan to do so. What we’ve had to do is postpone some clinics. We’ll be able to vaccinate around 1,300 people this weekend. We have more clinics next week, which would have initially been offered this week, but due to weather we had to postpone those,” said Matt Hunt, District Director.

According to the District Director, the health department is averaging around 100 doses per day per county.

“We’re still averaging 100 doses per County, 800 for our service area. But we do expect within the next two weeks, that will increase slightly. We’re very eager to get more vaccines to be able to provide in the community,” Hunt added.

Hunt continued to say the next focus for the health department will be to add pop-up clinics.

“What that allows us to do is to look at medically underserved areas, health professional shortage areas, and actually take the vaccine into the community. So we could set up in a community center, fellowship hall at a church, things like that. So we literally bring our staff and we vaccinate on-site and at the end of the day, it goes back to being a community center,” said Hunt.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.