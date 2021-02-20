Community Action of Southern Kentucky is back to business after inclement weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community Action of Southern Kentucky was back to work on Friday after several days of being closed due to inclement weather.

Beverly Acree says if a person needs assistance and they can’t get through with the regular number there is a text app number people can text.

She adds, that currently, only county coordinators are working on applications and she is the only one working from home in Warren County so patience is necessary.

Acree explained the Text App number.

“There are applications online. However, if someone needs assistance, they can reach me on my TEXT app, which is (270) 212-5546 that is where they can send in their information that is needed for assistance.”

