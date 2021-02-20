Former Purple ready to help lead Belmont to success in 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Former Bowling Green Purple and current pitcher for the Belmont Bruins, Logan Bowen, is ready to get back on the mound for the upcoming season.

“We have pretty much the core group returning this season so the expectations are pretty high,” Bowen said.

Bowen graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2017 and is in this fourth year with the Bruins.

Belmont was picked to finish first in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. The Bruins went 14-3 before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended their 2020 campaign.

“It was pretty tough to have that cut short considering the run we were on,” Bowen said. “We definitely really excited for this season and what’s coming up.”

Bowen was named to the OVC’s Top Players to Watch list by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and was named a top 20 prospect for the MLB Draft in the OVC by D1Baseball.

Bowen said his time as a Purples helped prepare him to play collegiately.

“Just a mental perspective of sticking through adversity and learning how to deal with that,” Bowen said. “It really helped early in college when there was probably a lot of adversity for me.”

The competition in the 4th Region also played a role in his development.

“The 4th Region has produced a lot of good baseball players that have gone on to play at the collegiate level and even beyond,” Bowen said. “Being challenged a lot by those region opponents has definitely helped.”

One adjustment the junior said he had to make early on was learning how to pitch at the college level.

“You got to be really to go one through nine in college because every guy on a Division I roster, any college roster can do damage and you got to be ready to go,” said Bowen.

When Bowen is on the mound, he said there’s a lot of focus, but not a lot of thinking.

“When I’m up there it’s what do I feel for, what’s working for me,” Bowen said. “It’s kind of a getting a flow of the game that really helps me.”

Bowen isn’t the only player from south-central Kentucky on Belmont’s roster. Catcher Jackson Campbell played at Logan County High School. Though they played against each other in high school, they’ve created a strong relationship now as teammates.

“We kind of developed that connection where he almost knows where I want to go with pitches and what I want to throw in certain situations,” Bowen said. “We can really get into a good flow out there during the game and work pretty well together.”

Bowen and the Bruins are set to open their season with a doubleheader against Illinois State on Sunday, Feb. 21. If Mother Nature permits.

