Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate declining

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Saturday afternoon in the form of a post on the Governor’s official Facebook page.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 396,018.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly and now sits at 6.77%.

921 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 245 in the ICU. 125 patients remain on a ventilator.

The governor also reported 25 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,426.

4,369,638 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 46,702 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, and a declining positivity rate of 6.77%. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov. Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, February 20, 2021

As of Saturday, 37 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.