Hilltoppers announce additional changes to 2021 schedule

WKU(WKU Hilltopper Baseball)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball has announced additional changes to its 2021 schedule.

After postponing Friday’s season-opener against North Dakota State due to inclement weather, the Hilltoppers have decided to postpone Saturday’s game as well and will plan to play on both Sunday and Monday.

Both programs still hope to complete a full three-game series and will attempt to play a doubleheader on either Sunday or Monday dependent on weather and field conditions.

Game times for the series are currently TBD and will be updated when appropriate.

The Hilltoppers will also be pushing back their matchup with Vanderbilt from Tuesday, Feb. 23 to Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Updated Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 20 – NO GAME

Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field

Monday, Feb. 22 – vs. North Dakota State – Nick Denes Field

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – NO GAME

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

-@WKUSports-

