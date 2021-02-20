It is that time of year! Girl Scout Cookies delivered to BG Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is that time of the year! Local girl scouts received their first large delivery of cookies on Friday.

“We’ve unloaded several hundreds of cases of cookies here in our office, and we are all set and ready to go for cookie season 2021!” Membership Coordinator Felicia Bland said.

You can go ahead and place an order for your favorite type of Girl Scout Cookies online at girlscouts.org. All you have to do is type in your zip code to find the troop closest to you.

“Our troops will be out doing their booth sales. Our businesses have been so gracious to work with us during the pandemic,” Bland said. “Booth sales will look a little different. Some of them will be drive-thru style, but folks will be able to find their cookies at local retailers.”

Last year, booth sales were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New this year, the cookies can be delivered to your home via a partnership with Grubhub.

“It is, again, because of the pandemic. We’ve had to think of innovative ways to still be able to service our customers and to be able to offer the Grubhub option is just wonderful this year!” Bland said.

600 cases of the cookies were delivered on Friday. Bland said it is more than just making a profit for these Girl Scouts, but teaching them valuable leadership skills.

“They are having a great time not only learning the business of selling cookies and goal setting, but they are also having fun with it. It’s time for some fun because most of them have been cooped inside and have still been meeting, but maybe virtually. So, it’s now is the time for them to just kind of be able to break out and be able to meet their cookie goals,” Bland said.

More cookies are expected to be delivered next week that will go to several troops locally and in surrounding counties.

