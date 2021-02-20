Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman

By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a Laurel County woman who has been missing since February 17.

Rosa Mary Couch, 69, of London was last heard from on the phone by her husband on the 17th around 10 p.m.

Couch told her husband that she was driving and thought she was driving towards Somerset. This was the last time her husband spoke to her.

Couch is white, 5′2″, about 120 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a blue shirt, tennis shoes, and a black coat.

Couch is driving a 2017 black GMC Terrain. Her husband also said he believes she does not have her medication which could leave her disoriented.

If you know the whereabouts of Couch please call the Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

