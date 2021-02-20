Advertisement

Lady Raiders hold on against Lady Spartans in a 59-57 road win

South Warren vs Warren East Girls
South Warren vs Warren East Girls(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders got off to a hot start against the South Warren Lady Spartans and were able to hold on for the 59-57 win. Warren East was led by senior Lucy Patterson who finished with 25 points. Reagan Lawson chipped in with 15 points.

The Lady Raiders get their 5th win of the season.

South Warren falls to 5-7 on the year.

