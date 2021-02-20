Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Marshals Task Force in Bowling Green made an arrest in connection to a shooting that killed one man in Louisville back in December.

Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in connection to a homicide case back in December, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.

In the early morning hours on December 18, a shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court. Officers found the victim, later identified as Ken Russell, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest was made Friday after LMPD Task Force officers coordinated Deramus’ location and apprehension with the task force located in Bowling Green.

Police said Demarus was taken into custody without incident.

