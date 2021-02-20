Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on Saturday.

Police and EMS were on scene at 1149 College St. to the report of the stabbing.

Police say two men got into an argument and one pulled a knife on the other and stabbed him.

Stabbing at Bowling Green Towers, police on scene. More details to come. Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Police say the victim has been transported to the Med Center where he is being treated for injuries. At this time his condition is unknown. Police say both victims are in their 50′s.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.