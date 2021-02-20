Advertisement

Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers

Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on Saturday.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on Saturday.

Police and EMS were on scene at 1149 College St. to the report of the stabbing.

Police say two men got into an argument and one pulled a knife on the other and stabbed him.

Stabbing at Bowling Green Towers, police on scene. More details to come.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Police say the victim has been transported to the Med Center where he is being treated for injuries. At this time his condition is unknown. Police say both victims are in their 50′s.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McKinney
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old arrested for stealing a vehicle from a local business
Gov. Beshear at Kroger's Bowling Green COVID vaccine site
Governor Beshear visits regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowling Green
Cagle admitted to setting fire to a room after being upset with his girlfriend.
Man arrested after room fire at the Wingate Hotel
Michael "Andrew" Dowd
UPDATE: KSP looking for vehicle in possible connection to missing Hopkins County man’s death
Crews work throughout the week to clear roads in South Central Kentucky.
Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate declining
Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in...
Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder
BRDHD COVID vaccine clinic
BRDHD plans to vaccinate over 1,000 people this weekend
Dance Little Red
WCPS Dance Little Red raises more than $11,500 for Norton Children’s Hospital