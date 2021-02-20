Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic sets up telephone number for vaccine appointments
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health has now set up a telephone number for those individuals in 1A and 1B.
These individuals include healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 school personnel, childcare personnel, and those 70 and older.
To call to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine, call 270-796-3200 if you had not yet made an appointment to schedule.
The texting option is still available. If you prefer to text:
· For those age 70 and older, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SENIOR in the message
· For K-12 school or child care personnel, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SCHOOL in the message
· For healthcare workers, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SHOT in the message
