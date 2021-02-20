Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting Sunday night, snow and ice toppled over South Central Kentucky, but it wasn’t just a one day affair, as two more waves of snow and ice moved through the area later in the week.

“It’s certainly been several years since we’ve had a winter storm system where we’ve had to work this many days in a row,” Wes Watt, the public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office, said.

Crews worked around the clock to clear off roads, only for another system of winter weather to soon move into the area.

“It’s frustrating for us to just like it is for the motorists. We get roads cleared, and then a system moves in just a few hours later and completely recovers our work that we’ve done for two days to get clear,” Watt said. However, through each storm they still preserver and get the job done.

“That’s just part of it. We don’t have any control over it, all we can do is go back out and get the job done again, which which we do, and we know how important it is safety wise for motorists to get these roads clear, Watt said.

While crews switch shifts, most of the machinery stays active 24/7. Behind the scenes, there are several people that work in garages to ensure the equipment is working properly and read to take on the road conditions.

“What you don’t see is a whole slew of people who work behind the scenes. We have a mechanic garage full of people who work in shifts 24 hours a day during these events,” Watt explained

These people keep the trucks and equipment running as winter storms are really hard on them. If one breaks down or malfunctions, crews are prepared to fix them right away.

“I’ve seen these guys and ladies covered in soot, grime and salt residue at midnight, two o’clock in the morning trying to get these trucks clean and operable,” Watt said. “So it’s not only the people that people that folks see on the road, but it’s it’s people behind the scenes as well that keep us going.”

As of Friday evening, most of the state roads are clear within the district, however, you should still be weary of slick spots.

“We really appreciate the community’s patience and support during these type of events,” Watt said. He also mentioned that KYTC is only responsible for taking care of roads owned by the state.

13 News wants to extend a thank you to all of the people that worked together during the frigid conditions to make roads safe for drivers throughout the week.

