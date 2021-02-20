Advertisement

Shop Local: The Swet Studio

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Despite the negative impact COVID-19 has had on local business, Bowling Green continues to grow and expand. A new inferred sauna studio opens Thursday.

The owner of the new Swet Studio tells 13 News that the experience is that they can not wait to welcome their customers in with an easy relaxing experience.

“So basically you walk in, we get you all checked in we take you back to your room and you get your own personal inferred sauna,” said Shelby Vandenbergh, Owner.

The Swet studio offers a private and unique experience with multiple health benefits.

“You can detox, increase immunity, help with muscle soreness. The Benefits are endless,” said Vandenbergh.

To book an appointment you can visit their Instagram page HERE.

