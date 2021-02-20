WCPS Dance Little Red raises more than $11,500 for Norton Children’s Hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of COVID-19, Warren County Public Schools’ Dance Little Red event went virtual this year. Dance Little Red, similar to WKU’s Dance Big Red, is a dance-a-thon event that gives high schoolers a chance to give back to Norton Children’s Hospital.

“With it being virtual, it was different. None of us had done a virtual Dance Little Red before, but we did an amazing job and the support from the teachers and students, it was amazing,” Tyler Beyke said. Beyke is the WKU Dance Big Red executive that oversees Dance Little Red.

Thursday night’s virtual event was filled with games, testimonies from those positively impacted by Norton Children’s Hospital, and of course dancing.

“It was amazing. It was heartwarming, obviously, with our totals we raised that speaks volumes to what this is going to accomplish with so many kids,” Avery Yates, Dance Little Red’s student ambassador, said.

Last year, the district’s Dance Little Red event had to be canceled last minute because of COVID-19, though organizers still raised money for the cause. The total amount raised from last year and this year was announced on Thursday: $11,534.80.

“So that really shows you the ‘why,’” Yates said. “Even though we’re playing games are having fun, we’re dancing...it shows that it’s all worth it and that the whole community can come together and that we’re all surrounding around one hospital, Norton Children’s, and that these kids are going to have a better life.”

Dallisa Haas is the Teacher Representative over the event. She said she is proud of how passionate the students are to make a difference and put on such a successful event.

“It’s super emotional to see the kids really want to make a difference, and so that was part of the reason, you know, that’s my ‘why’ is to inspire others to make a change in the community,” Haas said.

The Dance Little Red team has even extended its reach to even younger students in the community. Some of the high school students visited elementary schools in the area and hosted small events with them, calling it Dance Mini Red.

“We’re hoping to plant seeds of servant leadership with our elementary school students and our high school students, and then they’ll hopefully filter into community members who are ready to make a difference,” Haas explained.

Though celebrating a successful 2020-2021 Dance Little Red event, organizers are hopeful they will be able to get back to having an in-person event next year.

“Although this was a great event, we’re looking forward to the future,” Hass said.

Dance Big Red will be held next Friday, February 26th. For more information or to make a donation, you can click here.

