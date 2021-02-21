A nice warm up to end the weekend before rain, winds arrive!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine was present on Saturday as some snow and ice melted away in south-central Kentucky. However, it didn’t melt it all away as we have an impressive snowpack for this area - at least until Sunday!

A nice warm up as more snow, ice melts away! (WBKO)

Since February 11, Bowling Green had not seen temperatures above freezing - until Saturday! Our high of 38 felt like a sauna compared to temps the region had earlier last week with the arctic blast! If you thought Saturday felt warm, Sunday will deliver highs near normal for this time of year! As warm air moves in late tonight into early Sunday, there is a possibility for fog to develop, but with air near the surface still relatively dry, it doesn’t appear to be widespread. Sunday during the day will see clouds increasing during the late afternoon - otherwise most of the day will boast more sunshine along with warm temps as highs will be in the upper 40s to low-to-mid 50s! Winds will be breezy out of the south between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph during the day. Rain showers move through the region late Sunday night into Monday morning and could dump a quick tenth to quarter of an inch of rainfall. In addition, winds will be strong out of the south with gusts overnight as high as 40 mph!

Once the rain moves out early Monday, things get even warmer as highs soaring well into the 50s Tuesday, even pushing 60 Wednesday. What may feel like the beach will only be seasonable for south-central Kentucky! Temperatures will then moderate into the end of the week into next weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with stray rain showers possible Thursday through Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and much warmer. High 52. Low 37. Winds S at 14 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers with clearing skies. Cooler. High 43. Low 30. Winds W at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Warmer. High 54. Low 36. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 9

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 79 (2018)

Record Low: -4 (2015)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.85″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 5.87″ (-0.59″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Count: 56)

