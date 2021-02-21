Bowling Green Fire Depart. assisting National Guard in Eastern Ky. power restoration efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department say they were asked to assist Eastern Kentucky counties in power restoration efforts.

Eastern Kentucky is battling widespread power outages as crippling winter weather impacted the eastern side of our state.

Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky for up to 7 days to assist the National Guard in clearing access for utility companies to restore power.”

On Friday the BGFD received a request from KY Emergency Management to assist Eastern Kentucky Counties with debris... Posted by Bowling Green Fire Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

