Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Depart. assisting National Guard in Eastern Ky. power restoration efforts

Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky...
Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky for up to 7 days to assist the National Guard in clearing access for utility companies to restore power.”(BG FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department say they were asked to assist Eastern Kentucky counties in power restoration efforts.

Eastern Kentucky is battling widespread power outages as crippling winter weather impacted the eastern side of our state.

Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky for up to 7 days to assist the National Guard in clearing access for utility companies to restore power.”

On Friday the BGFD received a request from KY Emergency Management to assist Eastern Kentucky Counties with debris...

Posted by Bowling Green Fire Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Thanks for helping our neighbors and all that you do in the name of public service. We appreciate you.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in...
Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Crews work throughout the week to clear roads in South Central Kentucky.
Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms
The Medical Center
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic sets up telephone number for vaccine appointments

Latest News

A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 979 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, 21 new deaths
Simpson County Schools
Simpson County Schools to return to in-person instruction on March 8; virtual option also offered
BRDHD Vaccine Clinic
BRDHD Vaccine Clinic