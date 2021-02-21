Advertisement

Gary Woodward’s family creates nursing scholarship in his memory

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -We brought you the story of Gary Woodward, the honorable health care worker who lost his battle to COVID-19 a few months ago. Now his family has created a scholarship in Gary’s memory to help future nurses, like Gary who had a non-traditional nursing path.

Continue the legacy💛 2 Months Today! Please share💛💛💛 Donate Here. tinyurl.com/GaryWoodward

Posted by Jacque N Gary Woodward on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Gary worked as a contractor for 17 years and after his wife had a stay at the St. Thomas hospital for a few days, he was inspired and decided to go to school and become a nurse.

In Gary’s memory, his wife wanted to help those like Gary who might be a nontraditional student wanting to be a health care hero.

“We want others to be able to thrive like Gary did as a nurse. We know how difficult it is for individuals to work and go to school and pay for that additional expensive college. Gary was a nontraditional student and this scholarship allows someone else to step into that leadership role, just like he did, and be able to be a servant for the Lord, and carry forward his legacy,” said Jacque Woodward, wife.

Because of all of the contributions that have been made, Gary’s family is hopeful they will be able to award scholarships for the spring in Gary’s memory.

If you would like to donate to Gary Woodward’s scholarship fund online click here, then click the “Donate Today” button, and underneath in the designation list select “Gary Alan Woodward Scholarship.”

