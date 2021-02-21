Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 979 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, 21 new deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear reported 979 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 396,997.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly and now sits at 6.72%.

902 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 248 in the ICU. 148 patients remain on a ventilator.

The governor also reported 21 new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,447.

4,369,638 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 46,753 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, 38 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced the sixth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 979 new cases reported Sunday. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

