Gov. Beshear: Some long-term care facilities relaxing visitation restrictions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Long-term care facilities are starting to relax visitation guidelines. Governor Andy Beshear announced in a press conference on February 18 that certain visitors will now be allowed.

These include people with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering. However, only one visitor--or two from the same household--are allowed at a time. Beshear reports visitation still has to be scheduled in advance, and visitors must also be screened at the door.

“Remember, they don’t apply to every facility because some of them, we have to wait for CMS--that’s the federal Medicaid regulatory body--to give us guidance on that. But we are doing what we can on the stateside to provide more visitation,” Beshear explained in his press briefing.

For now, this only applies to non-certified facilities such as assisted living, personal care, and independent living centers. The governor says Kentucky is still waiting on word from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on when in-state nursing homes can relax measures.

With the updated guidance, group activities and communal dining can also resume for residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Beshear says the visitation measures have been a necessary precaution to keep the state’s most vulnerable population safe during the pandemic.

Read the Guidance for long-term care facility response to Covid-19 from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

