Advertisement

Hilltoppers add road game at #6/5 Houston on Thursday; FIU series altered

Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics | Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball has added a non-conference road game against No. 6/5 Houston this Thursday.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Thursday.

The nationally-ranked Cougars (18-3, No. 7 NET) most recently beat Cincinnati 90-52 on Sunday. WKU is multiple games under the NCAA maximum of 27 after multiple Conference USA series had been postponed. Houston fills one of those vacancies.

The game against Houston has pushed back the Hilltoppers series against Florida International, originally set for Friday and Saturday. WKU will now host the Panthers on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at noon at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Adding games on short notice is nothing new for WKU. The Hilltoppers joined the Crossover Classic in South Dakota just three days prior to the start of the tournament. WKU won over Northern Iowa, Memphis and had a six-point loss to West Virginia. The Tops also added a road game at Alabama (#8 in NET) on less than a week’s notice, winning 73-71 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Hilltoppers’ final league series at home against Old Dominion the following week remains unchanged.

WKU is 1-3 all-time against Houston. Their most recent matchup against the Cougars came on Feb. 9, 2010. Houston beat the Tops 74-72 at Diddle.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in...
Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Crews work throughout the week to clear roads in South Central Kentucky.
Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms
The Medical Center
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic sets up telephone number for vaccine appointments

Latest News

Hilltoppers Sweep Charlotte as Hudson Wins 650th Career Match
Hilltoppers Sweep Charlotte as Hudson Wins 650th Career Match
WKU Hilltoppers Katie Gardner (5)
Hilltoppers go 4-1 at Chattanooga Challenge with 15-6 win on Sunday
Rice Owls at WKU Hilltoppers, on February 12, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Week in, week out mindset for WKU Athletics after weather postponements
WKU
Hilltoppers set to host North Dakota State for season opener