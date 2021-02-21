Hilltoppers add road game at #6/5 Houston on Thursday; FIU series altered

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball has added a non-conference road game against No. 6/5 Houston this Thursday.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Thursday.

The nationally-ranked Cougars (18-3, No. 7 NET) most recently beat Cincinnati 90-52 on Sunday. WKU is multiple games under the NCAA maximum of 27 after multiple Conference USA series had been postponed. Houston fills one of those vacancies.

The game against Houston has pushed back the Hilltoppers series against Florida International, originally set for Friday and Saturday. WKU will now host the Panthers on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at noon at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Adding games on short notice is nothing new for WKU. The Hilltoppers joined the Crossover Classic in South Dakota just three days prior to the start of the tournament. WKU won over Northern Iowa, Memphis and had a six-point loss to West Virginia. The Tops also added a road game at Alabama (#8 in NET) on less than a week’s notice, winning 73-71 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Hilltoppers’ final league series at home against Old Dominion the following week remains unchanged.

WKU is 1-3 all-time against Houston. Their most recent matchup against the Cougars came on Feb. 9, 2010. Houston beat the Tops 74-72 at Diddle.

