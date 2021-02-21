Advertisement

Hilltoppers go 4-1 at Chattanooga Challenge with 15-6 win on Sunday

WKU Hilltoppers Katie Gardner (5) (WKU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WBKO) -WKU Softball closed the Chattanooga Challenge with a 4-1 record after a 15-6 win on Sunday afternoon against Indiana State.

“Overall I was proud of the team’s effort this weekend,” opened head coach Amy Tudor. “We figured out ways to put ourselves in a position to win each of the games. Today, the team did a great job responding after a hard loss yesterday. The offense exploded, we played great defense and Katie earned her first win in the circle.” 

WKU did most of its damage in the first inning, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. The Hilltoppers added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and sixth, and closed out with a 3-run seventh inning.  

After turning in 15 runs against the Sycamores on Saturday, the Hilltoppers duplicated their success on Sunday with the exact same number of runs – the most for WKU since Feb. 17, 2018, against Tennessee State.  

Katie Gardner earned the win in the circle – the first of her career – pitching 3.0 innings and giving up only one run. 

Shelby Nunn got the starting nod and Kennedy Sullivan closed out the final 3.1 innings. Sullivan went 4-for-5 from the plate, cashing in two runs and five RBI. Paige Carter and Kendall Smith each had three-hit afternoons. Jordan Thomas connected for one of the Hilltoppers’ four home runs on the day in the form of a grand slam in the opening frame. Carter and Smith each added homers as well.

