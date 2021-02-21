Advertisement

Simpson County Schools to return to in-person instruction on March 8; virtual option also offered

Simpson County Schools
Simpson County Schools(Simpson County School District)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a post on the district’s website and Facebook page, the Simpson County School District says all K-12 students will transition to full in-person instruction on March 8, 2021 for four days a week. The district says it will continue to offer a virtual option.

Monday through Thursday the students will be in-person and Friday be will be a virtual day.

They ask that if you want to make a change in your child’s placement to contact your school by Friday February 26, 2021.

In the post, Simpson County Schools say they have used the Healthy at School Guidelines from Kentucky Department of Education and the newly released guidelines from the CDC to guide their decisions. They say masks will still be required, physical distancing, handwashing procedures, cleaning and contact tracing.

SCS Reopening - Spring 2021

Posted by Simpson County Schools on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, click here to read the message from the superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police say a man has been stabbed at Bowling Green Towers a little before noon on...
UPDATE: Man stabbed at Bowling Green Towers
Jaronn Deramus, 24, was wanted by LMPD for charges of murder and robbery 1st degree in...
Man arrested in Bowling Green by U.S. Marshals Task Force in relation to Louisville murder
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Crews work throughout the week to clear roads in South Central Kentucky.
Most roads now clear, KYTC reflects on working through week of multiple winter storms
The Medical Center
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic sets up telephone number for vaccine appointments

Latest News

BRDHD Vaccine Clinic
BRDHD Vaccine Clinic
Man Stabbed at BG Green Towers
Man Stabbed at BG Green Towers
Beshear Numbers
Beshear Numbers
Gary Woodward Scholarship
Gary Woodward Scholarship