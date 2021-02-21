Simpson County Schools to return to in-person instruction on March 8; virtual option also offered

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a post on the district’s website and Facebook page, the Simpson County School District says all K-12 students will transition to full in-person instruction on March 8, 2021 for four days a week. The district says it will continue to offer a virtual option.

Monday through Thursday the students will be in-person and Friday be will be a virtual day.

They ask that if you want to make a change in your child’s placement to contact your school by Friday February 26, 2021.

In the post, Simpson County Schools say they have used the Healthy at School Guidelines from Kentucky Department of Education and the newly released guidelines from the CDC to guide their decisions. They say masks will still be required, physical distancing, handwashing procedures, cleaning and contact tracing.

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, click here to read the message from the superintendent.

